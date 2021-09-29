Natural History Museum of Utah announces 'Race to 29' winners

SALT LAKE CITY — The Natural History Museum of Utah’s Explorer Corps has just wrapped up its inaugural year. The museum placed 29 commemorative markers in each of the state's counties to celebrate Utah’s natural history and people simply loved this interactive scavenger hunt.

2,152 entered the Race to 29, with participants from 32 states, from Florida to Alaska. More than 1100 people entered the 14 weekly social media giveaways and as of this last Labor Day, the Museum identified at least 12 participants that made it to all 29 markers.

Just recently, two lucky winners were picked for the Explorer Corps grand prize, a week-long Winnebago rental from Kellville Vans.

Sandra Smeeding of Salt Lake City and Barbara Tagoa’i of Midvale are both excited to hit the road with their families and explore more of the natural wonders of the Beehive State. And with a week in a luxury camper van, they should have no issues traversing Utah’s highways and byways.

For now, all 29 historical markers will be staying put, so you can still seek them out for fun and adventure. But, look for more Explore Corps activities from the Natural History Museum coming in the spring of 2022.