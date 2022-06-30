Natural styles for Summer 2022

Summer means we are ready to play and want to be able to leave the house quickly with minimal time spent getting ready.

Hairstylist, Darren showed us three natural styles to try for Summer 2022.

Style 1- Sleek “snatched bun”:

This style has been seen all over TikTok/Instagram plus it's easy to do on your own at home. It's also the perfect style that gets your hair off the back of your neck in the heat of summer.

Use these products to get the look:

•Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream

•Paul Mitchell Freeze & Shine Finishing Spray

Style 2: Wavy hair with baby braids

It has been seen all over Instagram, during Coachella, and in Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s latest Kylie Cosmetics campaign.

This style gives a feel of the boho ’70s or even a ’90s look, drawing from both the grunge and street-style influences that were popular at those times.

The best part about this looks is the front braids make your cheekbones pop in person and in photos!

Use these products to get the look:

- Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream

-Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray (for overall wave in the hair)

-Paul Mitchell Freeze & Shine Finishing Spray (for braids)

Style 3- Great Lengths Hair Extensions

When it comes to extensions they have become a game changer and so many people are choosing to wear them.

Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, just to name a few wear Great Lengths hair extensions.

Use these products to get the look:

- Great Lengths 20” & 22” extensions

- Great Lengths volumizing mousse

- Great Lengths heat protection spray

- Diffuser

- Great Lengths hair serum

- Great Lengths soft style finishing spray

Great Lengths is ethically sourced and 100% traceable.

To follow Darren for more styles find him on Instagram and TikTok @DrockerUT.