"Nature is all around us, we just have to find it". That's the principle of a new book titled "Wild Wasatch Front".

Lisa Thompson, an Exhibit Developer at Natural History Museum of collaborated with various partners to create the book.

She joined us in studio with more about it. She describes it as equal parts field guide and trip planner. The book is split into three sections: easily digestible expert essays, a species guide of more than 100 local flora and fauna and a field trip guide offering more than 20 experiences in cities and suburbs of Northern Utah.

Many people may not even realize that nature is thriving in many urban areas, and oftn in unexpected places.

Lisa says, "It is important that we define nature in ways that does consider urbanization, including how plants and animals co-exist with humans, and how we can foster eco-systems in urban areas."

You can find "Wild Wasatch Front" in bookstores around the region, and for more information please visit nhmu.edu/WildWasatch.