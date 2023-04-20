"Near Mint" is a play making its world premiere in Utah

"Near Mint" is making its world premiere at the Rose Wagner Theatre in Salt Lake City April 28-May 13, 2023.

It's the work of local playwright and actor Lane Richins and features other local actors and actresses as well.

It's being put on by Pygmalion Theatre Company and is the company's last show of the season.

Director Barb Gandy told us that "Near Mint" is family-friendly and will hopefully restore your faith in humanity.

"One of the coolest things about the play is it can appeal to everyone!" Gandy said. "Baseball is the major backdrop – both major league baseball with its cache, and youth baseball in all its earnestness. There is a bit of romance, a bit of magic and mystery, and even a bit of country music."

She was joined by Natalie Keezer who plays "Pepper" in the show says she has a special connection to the character. "I admire her loyalty as a friend and her achievements as a woman in baseball. Her passion for the game…a passion every character shares…is what draws me most to the story," Natalie says.

Near Mint

April 28 to May 13, Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Masks required for the following performances: May 4 and May 11, 2023. Otherwise, masks recommended, but not required.

Where: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, Black Box Theatre, 138 W. 300 South

Tickets: $15-$22.50 from (801) 355.ARTS (2787) or saltlakecountyarts.org

