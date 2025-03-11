Nearly 2,000 butterflies are free-flying in a conservatory at Thanksgiving Point

It's Butterfly Madness at Thanksgiving Point -- and that means double the butterflies free-flying in the conservatory.

On any typical day, there are up to 1,000 butterflies in the biosphere, but an extra 1,000 are being brought in for this special occasion.

With family-friendly activities and a special butterfly champion bracket, you won't want to miss this week!

Eight butterflies will be posted throughout the biosphere with three survivor statistics. It's your job to determine which butterfly will be the ultimate champion.

Fill out a perfect bracket, win a prize!

There's also a butterfly madness scavenger hunt.

And, you can find puzzle pieces around the museum and assemble the puzzle to create your very own butterfly-themed coloring sheet.

Butterfly Madness runs through March 15, 2025, Monday- Sunday, from 9am to 8pm.

It's included with Butterfly Biosphere and FREE for Thanksgiving Point members.

For more information please visit: thanksgivingpoint.org.