Nearly every fatal crash in Utah is tied to distracted, drowsy, aggressive, impaired or unbuckled driving

UDOT reviews every fatal crash on Utah roads, and nearly every crash is tied to being distracted, drowsy, aggressive, impaired, or unbuckled. And therefore 100 percent preventable.

That's one of the reasons Zero Fatalities is rolling out a new ad that is pretty sobering. It was shown prior to the Big Game and is being show during the Winter Games as well as on Fox 13.

It shows the importance of driving focused.

Shaunna Burbidge, Statewide Behavioral Safety Program Manager at Zero Fatalities, says even though traffic deaths are the lowest they've been since 2019, still 264 families lives were forever changed by losing a loved one.

She says, "We don't celebrate fewer deaths, we work toward zero".

So here's what you can do behind the wheel:



Put down those devices, pick your music before you leave, if you need to hand your child a snack–pull over.

Stay calm behind the wheel. People experience road rage because they feel they have been wronged by someone else. What you may perceive as someone targeting you could have been unintentional. Regardless of who is at fault or whether it was intentional, do not retaliate. Take a breath, give them the benefit of the doubt, and carry on your way.

If you choose to drink, DO NOT DRIVE. There are so many options these days for getting a sober ride. The last thing anyone wants is for a life to be taken because you were overconfident about your ability to drive.

And no matter the distance, always drive buckled. It's the single most effective traffic safety device for preventing death and injury

Shaunna also reminded us that it's not only the person behind the wheel that can help reach that goal of Zero Fatalities.

Passengers aren't just along for the ride; they are the driver's best safety tool. Be the "Designated Texter" or the navigator. If you handle the phone, the music, or the snacks, you're keeping the driver's eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.

If your driver is distracted, speeding, drowsy or unbuckled, say something. It doesn't have to be a confrontation—it can be as simple as saying, "Hey, I'll take care of that text for you," or "I don't feel safe when we're following this close."

You can learn more at zerofatalities.com.