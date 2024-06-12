Need a gift idea for dad? How about a knife that he can carry with him to make life easier every day

Knives are some of the most useful tools we have. We all have daily cutting jobs (food, packaging, loose threads, etc.)

Often people rely on their block of kitchen knives for all their cutting needs, but they're made for food.

Folding and fixed-blade knives are made for work outside the kitchen, be it the garden, the campsite, or the garage.

Blade HQ specializes in these kinds of knives, and injects fun in the mix as well.

George Muhlestein, from Blade HQ says, "One of our favorite exclusive colorways is the Dessert Warrior, decked out with pink and sprinkles just like your favorite donuts."

Knives make excellent Father's Day gifts. Knives are handy tools that dad can carry every day, they can help make his life easier, and they are a sign of trust.

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 12pm-3pm, stop by their store in Pleasant Grove, and get dad a knife and enjoy a burger or hot dog right off the grill!

You can find more information at BladeHQ.com.