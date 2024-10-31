Need a good scare? Here are some Halloween movies to watch at home

To celebrate this year's Halloween weekend Film Critic Tony Toscano put together a few films you should add to your watch list!

Counting down from number 5 is the animated film "Monster House" from 2006. In the film, three teens discover that their neighbor's house is really a living, breathing, scary monster and set out to destroy it. Tony says, "The film is an entertaining fun romp for kids and families and is rated PG."

At number 4 on Tony's list is Tim Burton's Halloween fantasy musical "The Corpse Bride." from 2005. It stars the vocal talents of Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.

When a shy groom practices his wedding vows in the inadvertent presence of a deceased young woman, she rises from the grave assuming he has married her. Although it is rated PG, some images might be too intense for very small kids.

Hitting the Halloween movie chart at number 3 is the supernatural comedy "Drag Me to Hell" from 2009. It stars Alison Lohman and Justin Long. A loan officer who evicts an old woman from her home finds herself the recipient of a supernatural curse. Tony says,

"Drag Me to Hell is a dark comedy with some great scares and twists. It's rated PG-13."

At number 2 is the original "A Quiet Place" from 2018. It stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. Tony says, "Even with a sequel and a prequel, the original A Quiet Place remains one of the best scary fun films." It's rated PG-13.

An at number 1 is 1980's horror / mystery "The Changeling," starring George C. Scott.

After 44 years "The Changeling" remains one of the truly scary films of all time.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.