Need a place to get messy and carve pumpkins? This is it!

Need a place to get dirty and carve pumpkins?

Schmidt's Farm and Greenhouse is having "Carve Night" on Friday October 29, 2021 from 5-7pm.

Get creative in a space you don’t have to worry about getting dirty!

Tools ,donuts, hot chocolate and pumpkins are all provided.

This will take place at 9120 South Redwood Road in South Jordan where Schmidt's has a greenhouse.

They also have a pumpkin patch and produce stand at 2201 W. 9000 S. in South Jordan.

They offer locally-grown produce, carving pumpkins and decor pumpkins and houseplants.

Schmidt's are fourth generation farmers and have been growing produce for more than 100 years.

You can learn more about them and "Carve Night" at schmidtsfarmandgreenhouse.com and on Facebook and Instagram.