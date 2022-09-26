Need a sugar fix? Try Hello Sugar Donuts

Hello Sugar Donuts say they bring people together one sugar rush at a time!

They are new to Utah, located in South Jordan at The District, but they are already so popular they're expanding!

A second location in Riverton at Mountain View Village is coming soon.

Hello Sugar offers ice cream, mini donuts and drinks, but what they really offer is a sugar adventure.

You get to choose a sugary, sparkly mini-donut from the menu and then watch it be made right before your eyes.

You can learn more at hellosugardonuts.com.