Meet Neo, our Pet of the Week!

He's a young dog, but will stay small.

He's described as a stealthy black dog that could be a Ninja! He has dachshund legs and loves to run around.

Neo would love to be a fur baby and be near you, and on the go with you.

He's described as affectionate, friendly, funny, playful, quiet, athletic, and he loves kisses.

Neo is house-trained, neutered, and is good with kids and other dogs.

His adoption fee is $300. You can learn more at hearts4paws.org.