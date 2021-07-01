Never worry about your dentures slipping or falling out again

If you are wearing dentures, or heading towards needing to wear dentures, it's important to know that you have options!

Chris DeRose talked with Dr. David Stubbs, founder of Stubbs Dental, who says there are different types of dentures including the traditional adhesive dentures, snap-on dentures and the All-on-4.

Dr. Stubbs says typically, the All-on-4 method only requires four implants to secure your denture. And they can be done the same day as your teeth are pulled.

After the procedure, Dr. Stubbs says he's seen his patients eat raw apples and corn on the cob!

Stubbs Dental has locations in Layton, Bountiful, Murray, and Lehi.

