There's a potential blockbuster at the movies this weekend, and some new releases in streaming shows as well.

Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us with his reviews.

"Silo" is available on Apple TV +, is rated TV-MA and Tony gives it a "B".

"Saint X" is available on HULU, is rated TV-MA and Tony gives it a "B".

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3" from Walt Disney Studios is in theaters now. It's rated PG-13 and Tony gives it an "A".