New burger stop in Davis County

This award-winning, fast-casual restaurant serves up fresh food for lunch or dinner.

They are known for their hand-formed patties and crispy skin-on fries cooked to order.

Justin Newbold and his wife started the business in Taylorsville, UT after working in the restaurant business for years.

The ‘Patty Daddy’ is their staple burger. Plus, don’t forget to grab a no-bake cookie for dessert.

The second location in Layton (just south of Hill AFB) opened in fall of 2024.

Find their menu and hours online.