New CareNow Urgent Care Facility Opens on the Wasatch Front

SOUTH JORDAN — MountainStar Healthcare is adding another CareNow Urgent Care facility to the Wasatch front. This new medical office will be in South Jordan and Dr. Laura Anderson is looking forward to welcoming patients.

“I'm super excited about the opening of our new CareNow facility in South Jordan,” she says. “It just means we're closer to where you live. You can have ready access for any of your urgent or immediate medical care needs.”

The South Jordan facility, like so many of the other CareNow offices, will help folks by treating sprains and strains, common colds, administering physicals for both students and adults and even testing and vaccinating for both the Flue and for Covid-19. Dr. Anderson says these offices really help the local medical needs of the community.

“If you have a medical problem that can't wait for an appointment with your primary care doctor,” she says. “You can just drive right up and we'll see you.”

CareNow can see anyone, from babies to people in their 80’s and 90s. You don't need an appointment, and it's a lot cheaper than going to the emergency room, but there is a difference between urgent care and emergency care.

“An Emergency Room is perfect for healthcare problems that you think are life threatening,” Dr. Anderson explains. “That would be things like, chest pain, significant difficulty breathing. If you have an injury and you see a bone sticking out of your skin... you should go to the emergency room in those situations. But for almost anything else, we can handle it here in the urgent care.”

CareNow accepts most insurances, and they have several offices throughout the Salt Lake Valley, including one opening in Orem this fall. The South Jordan CareNow office will be opening this September with a dedicated team of Health Care Professionals who want to help you feel your best. Dr. Anderson says that making a patient feel better is really what it’s all about for her.

“I think it's really awesome to be able to help people feel better. When you feel sick, or you're hurting. And we can take the pain away, or you can make people feel better. I mean, there's no greater feeling for me and the staff.”

CareNow Urgent Care Centers in Utah can be found at the following locations:

Bountiful: 1512 Renaissance Town Dr.

Cottonwood Heights: 1950 East 7000 South

Murray: 5911 S. Fashion Blvd

Salt Lake City: 441 S. Redwood Road

West Jordan: 8822 S. Redwood Road

South Jordan: 3537 West 11400 South

Orem (Coming Soon): 117 N. State St.

Walk-ins are welcome and patients can save time by using Web Check-In® at CareNow.com.

For more information, visit CareNow.com.

