New episodes of "Star Wars" and "Cobra Kai" are new in home entertainment

New in Home Entertainment
Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews new releases in home entertainment.
Streaming on Disney+ is the sci-fi adventure series “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is a refreshing revisit to the original themes of 'Star Wars' offering up lots of action, humor and fun." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-PG.

Streaming on Netflix is part 2 of season 6 of the hit series “Cobra Kai.” Season 6 Part 2 of “Cobra Kai” finds the team in Barcelona, Spain as the series continues where part 1 left off. Tony says, "Season 6 part 2 of Cobra Kai is all about finding the truth in one's self and the teamwork necessary to overcome obstacles. Season 6 part 3 the final episodes will air in February." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

Streaming on the Roku channel is the romantic Christmas comedy “Jingle Bell Love”. Widower Jack Cooper's daughter schemes to set him up with a charming local during their Christmas visit to his late wife's hometown. Tony says, “Jingle Bell Love is a lighthearted, sugar cookie of a film to add to your holiday watch list." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.

