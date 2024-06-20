New EV charging station now open in Millcreek

Rocky Mountain Power is celebrating the completion of the company-owned fast public electric vehicle charging station in Millcreek, Utah.

RMP Innovation & Sustainability Policy Director James Campbell said, “We are proud to play a crucial role in helping customers and communities connect to the cost-saving benefits of clean transportation by building a comprehensive charging infrastructure across Utah."

The completion marks a pivotal moment for both Rocky Mountain Power and the local community.

Rocky Mountain Power is collaborating with Electrify America to roll out 20 fast-charging stations in Utah.

The project is part of the company’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, which includes a $50 million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure for Utahns across the state.

“The new effort will build on this network and significantly increase the number of chargers along the Wasatch Front and in other areas of the state,” Campbell said.

Charging stations in Vernal, Moab and Kimbal Junction are now open.

Rocky Mountain Power customers can charge at a discounted rate. For details visit rockymountainpower.net/stations.

