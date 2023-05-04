Watch Now
New federal bill would require parents’ consent for social media users under 18

Governor Spencer Cox was the first to sign a series of bills imposing new restrictions on youth access to social media, however he's no longer alone in this.
A new federal bill known as the Protecting Kids on Social Media Act, would create a national minimum age of 13 for social media users and require tech companies to get parents’ consent before creating new accounts for users under the age of 18.

Our Social Media Expert, Natalie Zfat, joined Jenny Hardman to chat about the pros and cons of this bill.

If you have questions for Natalie or would like her social media expertise follow her on all social media @nataliezfat.

