New film tells the untold story of the three WITNESSES to the Book of Mormon

The epic family film of the summer, WITNESSES, will open exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 4.

WITNESSES depicts the untold and powerful true story of the Three Witnesses to the Book of Mormon - David Whitmer, Oliver Cowdery and Martin Harris.

We talked with actor Lincoln Hoppe who plays Martin Harris in the film. You'll recognize him from other popular films including Saints & Soldiers Airborne Creed, Stargate Origins, and the cult classic The Singles Ward.

For nearly 200 years, their statement of what occurred, and its veracity, has been published with every copy of the Book of Mormon. And while many people know the story contained in their statement, not many know the full story of how they became witnesses.

The film explore how they became known as the Three Witnesses, and how, to their dying days, they defended their testimonies even when faced with threatening mobs, ridicule, and betrayal by friends and family.

You can learn more at witnessesfilm.com.