Watch Now
The Place

Actions

New flavors at beloved Bountiful ice cream shop

'The PLACE' on Main Street
Posted at 1:20 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 15:20:09-04

This local ice cream shop has been hand-churning every scoop for years.

Blacksmith Ice Cream Co. is committed to their artisan ice cream making process.

"We believe in being transparent with our craft which relies on using fresh ingredients to bring you a delicious and memorable experience every time," according to the founder.

Bryson Harper runs the original location in Bountiful. He says there's a 4-step process involved in serving the ice cream.

"Our flavors are always freshly churned by hand and freshly served in our shops," Bryson said.

Visit their website to find your favorite hand-crafted flavor and explore its ingredients.

This year, they are celebrating 5 years of business.

Check their social media for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere