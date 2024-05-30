New flavors at beloved Bountiful ice cream shop

This local ice cream shop has been hand-churning every scoop for years.

Blacksmith Ice Cream Co. is committed to their artisan ice cream making process.

"We believe in being transparent with our craft which relies on using fresh ingredients to bring you a delicious and memorable experience every time," according to the founder.

Bryson Harper runs the original location in Bountiful. He says there's a 4-step process involved in serving the ice cream.

"Our flavors are always freshly churned by hand and freshly served in our shops," Bryson said.

This year, they are celebrating 5 years of business.

