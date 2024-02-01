New grocery store in the heart of a Sugar House neighborhood

Macey's Market is opening a new location in the neighborhood of Sugar House.

This is a companion brand to their traditional Macey's stores with special attention to the communities they operate in from the decor to products.

Don't forget to check out the mural created by a local artist depicting Sugar House park when you pick up your grocery cart inside the store.

According to Macey's Spokesperson Elizabeth Barnett, the clean, well-lit space offers a contemporary layout with warm, welcoming colors.

They have event expanded their selection of kosher, gluten-free and vegan products.

You can still find your Macey's favorites like Kong Kones and fresh-baked bakery items.

"We’ve added a Starbucks so you can get your favorite Starbucks drink or treat to enjoy while you shop," Barnett said. "We’ve also added an outdoor seating area for our guests to enjoy."

To celebrate the grand opening, the public is invited to two events happening in February!

'A Day of Charcuterie' takes place on February 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes live instruction, tastings and giveaways throughout the store.

The 'Be Our Valentine' event happens February 13 from 4-6 p.m. and includes giveaways, crafts, and tastings.

For store hours and location information, click here.

