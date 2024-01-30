New & Improved Paleontology Exhibits are Opening Soon at Thanksgiving Point

In February, the Mountain America Museum of Ancient Life, a discovery center at Thanksgiving Point, will be reopening the entrance gallery to feature six brand-new exhibits.

And, if you have someone in your family who loves dinosaurs, you'll want to be there on February 9, 2024!

The new exhibits will help teach guests about the entire paleontology process - from fossil discovery, to excavation, to preservation, to public viewing in museums.

Sara Wootton, the Programming Director, told us about the new exhibits which include:

o Lab Live: Ask questions directly to paleontology and collections staff as they actively excavate and preserve 150-million-year-old Barosaurus.

o Paleo Studio: All ages can use real paleontology tools to excavate a fossil from the Eocene Era, then can take it home.

o Erosion Expedition: Virtual reality dig, learn how fossils move from a dig site to excavation rooms

o Alligator Gar Display: See live Alligator Gar, a species around for over 100 million years

o Field Site: Create a field jacket, handle real fossils, and learn about safe transport from a dig site to a paleontology lab

o Field Site Cabin: Imaginative play area for younger kids with campfire, pots, and pans

On opening day, February 9, there will be a dinosaur meet-and-greet as well as giveaways you won't want to miss.

You can visit: Thanksgivingpoint.org for more information.