New in Home Entertainment

Frida is a 2024 documentary film directed by Carla Gutierrez about the life of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. The film is the directorial debut of Carla Gutierrez and it was first shown at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival where it won the U.S. Documentary Oppenheim Editing Award.

Bound is about a young introvert planning to run to New York City to escape her drug dealing abusive stepfather. After reinventing herself, she realizes she must confront her dark past to truly be free. You can catch it streaming on most platforms.

French Girl stars Zach Braff and Evelyne Brochu in a tricky love triangle. Braff, plays Gordon, a “hopeless romantic” who “finds his proposal plans are thrown into chaos when his girlfriend Sophie is swept away to Quebec by a job offer.” But it’s not just any job offer, as the trailer soon reveals. The “sophisticated celebrity chef” offering employment is the headstrong Ruby, played by Vanessa Hudgens, who also happens to be a former flame of Gordon’s girlfriend.

