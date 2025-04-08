New in Home Entertainment: A docuseries, a two supernatural series

Streaming on Disney+ is the docuseries "Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America".

This gripping docuseries offers an unprecedented moment-by-moment account of the Oklahoma City bombing, including extraordinary stories of survival, heroic rescue efforts, the nationwide search that followed. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Using archival footage and interviews with people who were there during that tragic day, this is one docuseries not to be missed." He gives it an A an dit's not rated.

Entering its 3rd season on SYFY.com is the supernatural series "Surreal Estate". In the series, a real estate agent Luke Roman and his team specialize in selling haunted houses. The series stars Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy. Tony says, "Surreal Estate is a well acted, fun and thrilling show to watch." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

Continuing with our look at the supernatural, over on Prime Video is the supernatural series "The Bondsman". In the series a bounty hunter is resurrected and continues his job ... this time he's working for the devil. Tony says, "The Bondsman is a scary good time with enjoyable performances from Kevin Bacon and the cast." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

