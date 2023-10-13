Watch Now
New in Home Entertainment: A movie mashup and an "angel" has a new book

New in Home Entertainment with Screen Chatter
Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews a mashup of a horror story and "Back to the Future", and talks to an "Angel" about her new book.
Posted at 1:25 PM, Oct 13, 2023
New and streaming on Prime Video is the horror comedy "Totally Killer". When the infamous "Sweet Sixteen Killer" returns 35 years after his first murder spree to claim another victim, 17-year-old Jamie accidentally travels back in time to 1987, determined to stop the killer before he can start. Tony says, "Totally Killer serves up a fun time travel horror movie with plenty of cheese. Thanks to the film's star, Kiernan Shipka, who turns in a delightfully campy performance in this "Halloween" meets "Back to the Future" mash up." He gives it a B and it's Rated R.

Actress and Best-Selling Author Roma Downey (best known as the star of TV's "Touched by an Angel") has a brand new book hitting bookstores and Amazon entitled "A Message in the Moon." This gorgeous picture book illustrates the unique relationship between children and their parents and how this special love connects them always, from near or far. "A Message in the Moon" is available online and in bookstores. You can catch Tony's interview with Roma Downey at screenchatter.com.

