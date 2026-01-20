New in Home Entertainment: A romantic fantasy, an action series and a film that explores stand-up comedy

Streaming on most video on demand services is the romantic fantasy "Zoe". A woman gets three magical chances to live different lives in different places on Earth. Through these experiences, she finds inner harmony and learns life holds a deeper meaning than expected. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Zoe is a solid romance fantasy exploring the nature of passion and what we change and give up in ourselves to find love. Emanuela Galliussi's performance is well played as she hops from one facet of Zoe to another." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on Netflix is the action / adventure series "Sandokan". Sandokan is a Malaysian pirate who, along with his crew, attacks British forces from his private island. During his adventures, he falls in love with Lady Marianna, an English-Italian aristocrat. Tony says,

"Sandokan is a terrific take on the swashbuckling heroes of the past all the while putting a very humorous and modern spin on things. The series balances drama, adventure and comedy with tremendous stunts and cinematography." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is "Is This Thing On?" a film that explores the heart of stand-up comedy. As his marriage unravels, a man faces middle age and divorce, but finds a new purpose in the New York comedy scene. Tony says, "The film is all about the process of finding the 'funny' in pain and using that to heal from emotional trauma and finding a road leading back to a purposeful life." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.