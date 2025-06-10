New in Home Entertainment and in Theaters: A drama, a series and a psychological thriller

New and streaming on Acorn TV is the British crime / drama "Art Detectives." It stars Stephen Moyer. In the series, an art expert working with law enforcement uncover artworks that are stolen or hidden across Britain. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Art Detectives is a light and breezy cat and mouse crime drama reminiscent of Colombo." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Streaming on A&E is the 16th season of "Storage Wars". Professional buyers scour repossessed storage units in search of hidden treasures and they have found everything from coffins to the world's most valuable comic book collection. Tony says, "Although episodes of Storage Wars season 16 have been elongated to an hour, the series hasn't changed much from it's original concept as audiences experience the hits and misses of buying storage lockers blind." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

In selected theaters is the psychological thriller "Dangerous Animals". When a free-spirited surfer, is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat, she must figure out how to escape before he feeds her to the sharks. Tony says,

"Dangerous Animals is an intense white knuckle ride with terrific performances by its cast. A perfect film to celebrate the upcoming Shark Week." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

You can see Tony's full interviews and get other movie news at screenchatter.com.