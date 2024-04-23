New in Home Entertainment: "Global Harmony", "Deadly Justice" and "The Long Game"

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews three new releases in home entertainment: "Global Harmony", "Deadly Justice" and "The Long Game".

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the corporate thriller "Global Harmony." In the film, Richard Foster creates 'The Global Harmony Foundation,' putting his inherited wealth into his new life's mission: to promote equality, justice and increased global cooperation. But there are those who want to stop him. Tony says, "Global Harmony is a tight and well-acted crime drama that focuses on how some people, corporations and nations fight to keep change from happening, especially when it affects the bottom line." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Also streaming on most video on demand platforms is the revenge thriller "Deadly Justice." Holly Powell is a successful prosecutor who put away a prominent but corrupt judge. After appearing on a true crime show, a murderous stalker is convinced that the judge is innocent and makes Holly's life a living nightmare. Tony says, "Deadly Justice is a very watchable twisted thriller. Although the film is a bit formulaic, it's engaging and satisfying." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the inspirational sports film "The Long Game." In 1955, five young Mexican-American caddies were determined to learn how to play, so they created their own golf course in the middle of the South Texas desert. Despite having outdated and inferior equipment, they would go on to compete against wealthy all-white teams and win the 1957 Texas State High School Golf Championship. Tony says, "The Long Game is a well told family-friendly underdog sports story that's full of heart and teamwork. If you're looking for a feel-good film, this one's for you." He gives it a B and it's rated PG.

