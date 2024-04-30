New in home entertainment plus, a sneak peek at this week's biggest movie release

New and streaming on A&E is the docuseries "Secrets of the Hells Angels." Former Hells Angels chapter president George Christie, along with exclusive interviews with law enforcement officers, undercover agents and victims, reveal the Hells Angels were a much more violent, devious, and highly organized group than anyone realized. Tony says, "Secrets of the Hells Angels is an interesting historical look at one of the most notorious biker clubs in America. The docuseries takes the audience through the history of the club and their run-ins with the law and other bike clubs." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Hitting theaters this Friday is the comedy / action film "The Fall Guy," it's based on the 1981 TV series. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. In the film a down-and-out stuntman must find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend's blockbuster film. On Friday Tony will be back with his exclusive interview with the stars of "The Fall Guy", Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. Plus, he'll have his full review.

You can get more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

