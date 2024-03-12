New in Home Entertainment: "Silver Haze", "The Piper" & "Manhunt"

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews three new releases in home entertainment.

Streaming on most VOD services is the drama "Silver Haze." Fifteen years after she got burned when the pub where she slept as a child caught fire, a young woman seeks revenge for those she thinks were to blame. Tony says, "Silver Haze is an intricate and well acted story of how self worth can overcome hate." He gives it a "B" and it's not rated.

Also on streaming platforms is the horror / thriller "The Piper." It stars Charlotte Hope and the late Julian Sands. When a composer is tasked with finishing her late mentor's concerto, she soon discovers that playing the music summons an evil force. Tony says,

"The Piper is a surprisingly good effort to create a feeling of foreboding with its haunting score and solid performances by Charlotte Hope and Julian Sands, who passed away last year in a climbing accident. Although the film is slow to boil, it is watchable and very rewarding." He gives it a "B" and it's not rated.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the historical drama "Manhunt." During the pandemonium that took place in the aftermath of Lincoln's assassination, a tight group of law enforcement sprang into action to catch the killer and conspirators responsible. Tony says, "This 7-episode historical drama is a must-watch series. With superb acting, cinematography and a well-researched script, this is top shelf TV." He gives it an "A" and it's not rated.

For more from Tony, please visit: screenchatter.com.