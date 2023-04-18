Watch Now
New in home entertainment: 'The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch"

New releases this week in home entertainment
Film Critic Tony Toscano talks about new releases in home entertainment including "Skinwalker Ranch".
Posted at 1:56 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 15:56:34-04

Film Critic Tony Toscano joins us each Tuesday with reviews for new releases in home entertainment.

This week he's reviewing "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch", 'Pretty Stoned", and "Florida Man".

"The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" is on History Channel and streaming on History.com. It's about the ranch here in Utah which is one of the most infamous and secretive hotspots of paranormal and UFO-related activities on earth.

It is rated TV-14 and Tony gives it a "D".

"Pretty Stoned" on MTV is about a total stoner with no commitment to her job and a type-A-achiever who join forces when they find themselves in trouble after one of them trashes $20,000 worth of pot from a drug queen pin.

It is not rated and Tony gives it a "C".

Streaming on Netflix, "Florida Man" is about an ex-cop who returns to his home state to find a mobster's runaway girlfriend. It's a surprisingly well-filmed and acted series with enough action and intrigue to keep an audience interested. Tony says, "Hopefully it will gain viewers and get a second season."

It is rated TV-MA and Tony gives it a "B".

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.

