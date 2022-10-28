New in theatres this weekend!

Here's what you can see At The Movies this weekend at your Megaplex Theatre.

Several true stories are on screens this week, plus a new film filled with scares for Halloween weekend.

The new supernatural horror movie in theaters is "prey for the devil" centered around a nun who believes she's answering calls to be the first female exorcist, leading her to a battle with a familiar demon.

Expanding to screens nationwide is "till" about Mamie till-Mobley’s fight for justice after her 14 year old son Emmett till was lynched in 1955 and how she becomes a catalyst for a modern day civil rights movement.

In select theaters is, "call jane" set in 1968 starring Elizabeth banks and Sigourney weaver, inspired by true events as it follows a woman who seeks out an underground group providing safe abortions in the Chicago area five years before roe v. Wade.

In select theaters and streaming on apple tv plus is the documentary "Louis Armstrong’s black & blues" about the legendary jazz artist directed by Sacha Jenkins with archival footage and never-before-heard home recordings and personal conversations.

