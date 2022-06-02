New Instagram features and why you should use them

Social media is constantly adding new things making it hard to keep up but thanks to our friend and social media expert, Natalie Zfat, she's always keeping us up to date.

Instagram

Get Paid for Your Reels - Instagram is now paying you for Reels to compete with TikTok.

"Take a Break" - You can now set it up in the app so Instagram reminds you to stop scrolling and take a break.

Tag Products - this is now open to anyone so people can shop products directly from your post.

