New menu coming to classic Utah restaurant

A true Utah classic, Vessel Kitchen, is keeping things fresh with a new menu launch!

The change includes over 80% of the menu going to brand new concepts.

This will be the largest change since the fast-casual's inception back in 2016.

It comes under the direction of a new Culinary Director, Andrew Shrader.

Shrader and one of the founders joined FOX13's Morgan Saxton in-studio to test out a couple of the new menu items before they go live to the public.

One of the new dishes happens to be a twist on one of the Vessel staples.

