Watch Now
The Place

Actions

New menu coming to classic Utah restaurant

Vessel Kitchen
New items include this "Re-Hash" they prepared on our show.
Posted at 1:36 PM, Jun 06, 2024

A true Utah classic, Vessel Kitchen, is keeping things fresh with a new menu launch!

The change includes over 80% of the menu going to brand new concepts.

This will be the largest change since the fast-casual's inception back in 2016.

It comes under the direction of a new Culinary Director, Andrew Shrader.

Shrader and one of the founders joined FOX13's Morgan Saxton in-studio to test out a couple of the new menu items before they go live to the public.

One of the new dishes happens to be a twist on one of the Vessel staples.

For locations or learn more about the new menu visit their website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere