New menu items and official grand opening for these downtown restaurants

Chase, SLC Foodie, joins us weekly to talk about restaurants in Utah that get his stamp of approval!

This week he’s featuring new menu items from Ginger Street and chatting about the official Grand Opening for Fat Boy Phillies in downtown SLC.

Ginger Street - Salt Lake City

Order these when you go:

LEMONGRASS CHICKEN WINGS - Cilantro, lime LEMONGRASS FRIED RICE - Roasted chicken, bell peppers, red onion, Thai basil, scallion, soy, chili WATERFALL BEEF TATAKI - Torched grass-fed sliced tenderloin, nam prik, chili crisp, shallot, lime, herbs, scallion, toasted rice



Fat Boy Phillies – Murray and Salt Lake City

Chase’s favorites:

Philly Steak Meatball Sub Philly burger Loaded fries

