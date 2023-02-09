New mexican spot is a hidden gem Sugarhouse

Here are two new restaurants, including a new donut shop, to check out as recommended by SLC Foodie.

De Los Muertos is located in the Sugarhouse neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

What to order:

-El Gordito Birria, Los Muertos Asada Taco, and the Reyna's Chicken Mole taco

-House made Guacamole - Pickled Onions

-Vegetarian Queso - Impossible Ground “Beef”

-Churro Beignets

- Smothered Chicken Mole Burrito

Chase also highly recommends trying Yonutz Donuts and Ice Cream in Orem.

What to order:

-SMASH Donut - Nutella Crunch - It has Cookie Dough Ice Cream inside then topped with Nutella Drizzle, Chopped Oreo and Butter Crunch Pieces

-SMASH Soda - MAUl WAUl Sprite

-Donut SMASHED Milkshakes

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".