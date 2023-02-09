Watch Now
New mexican spot is a hidden gem Sugarhouse

SLC Foodie
Posted at 1:33 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 15:33:43-05

Here are two new restaurants, including a new donut shop, to check out as recommended by SLC Foodie.

De Los Muertos is located in the Sugarhouse neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

What to order:
-El Gordito Birria, Los Muertos Asada Taco, and the Reyna's Chicken Mole taco
-House made Guacamole - Pickled Onions
-Vegetarian Queso - Impossible Ground “Beef”
-Churro Beignets
- Smothered Chicken Mole Burrito

Chase also highly recommends trying Yonutz Donuts and Ice Cream in Orem.

What to order:
-SMASH Donut - Nutella Crunch - It has Cookie Dough Ice Cream inside then topped with Nutella Drizzle, Chopped Oreo and Butter Crunch Pieces
-SMASH Soda - MAUl WAUl Sprite
-Donut SMASHED Milkshakes

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

