New movies streaming at home and in theaters for the weekend

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the horror thriller “That's a Wrap.” Mason Maestro has just directed what he considers to be his masterpiece, a film titled 'That's a Wrap.' The cast arrives at the studio excited to celebrate what they just created. But one by one the cast begins to disappear. Director Marcel Walz joyfully holds up a mirror to the eccentricities of Hollywood and bites the hand that feeds him. Tony says, "The film is a frantic tip of the hat to over-the-top horror films of the 70's and 80's and is well worth your time checking out." Tony gives it a "B" and it's not rated.

Streaming on Freevee is the 6-part docuseries “God. Family. Football.” In the new series, legendary high school football coach Denny Duron comes out of retirement to lead the football program he founded at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana.

“God. Family. Football.” looks at Coach Duron's success in taking young men from all walks of life and instilling in them a sense of purpose, teamwork and self worth. Tony gives it an "A" and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the sci-fi comedy “Landscape with Invisible Hand.” After Earth is conquered by a benevolent alien race and is finally at peace, a young couple find the secret of what the aliens really want. Tony says, "Landscape with Invisible Hand is a well shot, terrifically acted funny and surprisingly touching film and deserves to be seen. Too bad MGM didn't promote this more." Tony gives it a "B" and it's rated R.

