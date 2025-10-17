New movies to catch in theaters and streaming at home

New in theaters is the historical World War 2 drama "Truth & Treason." When loyalty to a country becomes loyalty to a lie, one teen risks everything to expose the truth. With the Gestapo closing in, he must decide what it really means to be a good German. Based on a true story, "Truth & Treason" is an engaging and compelling political thriller. Superbly filmed and acted, this is a story about the need to tell the truth even at personal risk. "Truth & Treason" is playing in selected theaters and gets an A. It's rated PG-13.

Streaming on Apple TV+ is the suspense series "The Last Frontier." The series follows a U.S. Marshal in the quiet and weathered frontier of Alaska. When a prison transport plane full of violent inmates crashes, he and his deputies must hunt them down. "The Last Frontier" is an engaging and well-written 'hide and seek' action series that grabs the audience from the first episode. It is streaming on Apple TV+ and gets a B. It's not rated.

In selected theaters is the sequel to 2021's "Black Phone" as Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw return in "Black Phone 2." Finn is now 17 and struggles with life after his captivity. Now his sister is receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and begins seeing disturbing visions. "Black Phone 2" is one of the rare time a sequel out shines the original. This is a truly scary, white knuckle ride of a psychological horror film. It's in selected theaters and gets an A. It's rated R.

