New Movies with Tony Toscano

Streaming on Hallmark+ is the Christmas comedy “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” it's the sequel to 2022's “Three Wise Men and a Baby”. Brothers Luke, Taylor, and Stephan help Luke's son Thomas with a school musical after the director quits and deal with family dynamics and the chaos of Christmas. “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” is simply a fun Christmas diversion film with some heartfelt moments. It gets a B and is rated TV-G.

In selected theaters is the prequel to “The Lion King” as Disney rolls out “Mufasa.” Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion and this chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. Tony says “Mufasa” is a much better than expected prequel offering an engaging story and well developed characters. But that being said, the film feels like its trying too hard to please the audience. Again, “Mufasa: The Lion King” is in selected theaters and gets a B. It's rated PG.

Also in selected theaters is the acclaimed drama “The Last Showgirl”. In the film, a seasoned showgirl must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run. “The Last Showgirl” is all about picking yourself up and moving forward when life deals you unexpected blows. Pamela Anderson's performance is brilliant and Oscar-worthy. Again, “The Last Showgirl” is playing in selected theaters and gets an A. It's rated R.