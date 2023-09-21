New mystery play features comedic moments

Pioneer Theatre Company, Utah's premier professional theatre company, ushers in the fall with the intrigue of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express.

It's a new adaptation by playwright Ken Ludwig (who wrote the classics "Lend Me a Tenor" and "Crazy for You") so while there is plenty of mystery, intrigue and suspense, there are also some hilarious comedic moments.

Director Melissa Rain Anderson is no stranger to directing thrillers. She just directed a new adaptation of the Hitchcock classic Dial M for Murder.

Actor Anne Tolpegin is a NY-based actor who is returning to Pioneer Theatre Company after playing Dee Dee in The Prom and Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd. In Murder on the Orient Express, she plays Helen Hubbard, an amorous American performer traveling abroad.

Edward Juvier plays Monsieur Bouc – the manager of the Orient Express and an old friend of famed detective Hercule Poirot.

The show opens Pioneer Theatre Company's 62nd Season and starts on Friday, September 22 and runs through Saturday, October 7, 2023. They offer Monday through Saturday shows, with matinees every Saturday.

For tickets go to PioneerTheatre.org or call 801-581-6961.

