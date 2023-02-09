New pizza restaurant in Sugar House is great for the whole family

Pizza Volta is now open at their newest location in Sugar House!

Pizza Volta's, Martin Brass said their menu features a variety of artisan pizzas made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. From classic cheese to more creative options like beet, goat cheese and dill or the bacon and caramelized onion combo, there's something for every pizza lover at Pizza Volta.

Pizza Volta offers an extensive beer selection and specialty cocktail menu to compliment every aroma and flavor plus kombucha and mocktails.

Paul Cucchiarelli showed Jenny Hardman how they make their pizza and what

This may be Martin and Paul's first Utah restaurant however they are no strangers to the business with their successful restaurant Hand Fire Pizza in Jackson, Wyoming.

Pizza Volta is open 11:30 am - 10 pm and offers dine-in and takeout options. Parking is available along McClelland Street, in addition to street parking all around Sugar House and in the parking garage below the Pizza Volta building.

For promotions, menu changes and other delectable news go to https://pizzavolta.com/ or follow Pizza Volta on Instagram and Facebook.