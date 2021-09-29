New products from doTERRA just in time for fall

doTERRA just held their Evolve Convention a couple weeks ago and part of the fun was an announcement of several new products.

Saimoni Lesu, Director of Sales, told us that his favorite part of the convention was being together in person and virtually with the doTERRA family, focusing on the global impact doTERRA has around the world, and sharing the fun new products with everyone.

The new products will be available starting October 1st and the best way to order the products is to find an oil expert near you by going to doterra.com where you can also order.