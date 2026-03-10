New Releases: A streaming series, an on-demand musical comedy and two films in theaters

Streaming on the History Channel and History.com is the new artifact series "History's Greatest Picks". Join host Mike Wolfe as he discovers some of the most remarkable stories and historical finds in this new series. Film Critic Tony Toscano gives it an A and it's not rated.

New to video on demand is the musical comedy "K-Pops!" The film Follows a washed-up musician who jumps at the chance to capitalize on his long-lost son's stardom for his own renaissance, but he learns that fatherhood is much more than stardom. Tony says,

"K-Pops! is a fun musical flight with a lot of good laughs and some tender heartfelt moments." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

Hitting selected theaters this Friday is the romance / drama "Reminders of Him". Based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling book, after prison, a woman attempts to reconnect with her young daughter but faces resistance from everyone except a bar owner with ties to her child. As they grow closer, she must confront her past mistakes to build a hopeful future. Tony says, "Reminders of Him is a touching and contemporary romance that concentrates on owning up to your mistakes and forgiving yourself for those mistakes before seeking mercy from others." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

Opening in theaters tomorrow is the historical bio-drama "The Optimist" starring Stephen Lang. Based on the remarkable true story of Herbert Heller, a Holocaust survivor now facing a terminal diagnosis, who forms a friendship with Abby, a troubled teen. Their connection helps both find healing as Herbert finally shares his past with Abby. Tony says, "The Optimist is simply one of the best films so far this year with deep performances by its cast. Do not miss this opportunity to see it on a big screen." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

