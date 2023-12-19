Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews new releases in home entertainment: "Pretty Hard Cases", "The Gilded Age" and "The Finestkind".

Streaming on Freevee is the crime comedy "Pretty Hard Cases." Now in its 3rd season, "Pretty Hard Cases" follows detective Sam and detective Kelly, two cops fighting to do good in a broken system. Tony says, "Pretty Hard Cases is one of the bright spots streaming today. This is a well acted, laugh-out-loud comedy you need to see." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-14.

Streaming on HBO Max is the turn of the century drama "The Gilded Age." The series takes place in old New York in the 1880's where old money and new money are the catalysts that will shape the future. Tony says, "The Gilded Age is a visually stunning and well acted costume drama but lacks the kind of charm a series like this needs." He gives it a C and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Paramount + is the crime thriller "Finestkind". Set against the backdrop of commercial fishing, two brothers must deal with a violent Boston crime gang. Tony says,

"Finestkind is a slow moving and long winded film and although the cast is exceptional, there's little for them to do. Simply put this movie needed less talk and more rock." He gives it a D and it's rated R.

And if you're looking for a last-minute gift for the romance – loving young adult in your life... check out the new novel "Love Boat Forever", available wherever books are sold.

You can learn more at screenchatter.com.