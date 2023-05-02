New releases in home entertainment and a Screen Chatter Giveaway

Sweet Tooth is about a boy who is half human and half deer who is searching for his origins, making friends and enemies along the way. It is streaming on Netflix, rated TV-14, and Film Critic Tony Toscano gives it a "B".

Fatal Attraction is a re-imagining of the classic 80's thriller, exploring marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. It is streaming on Paramount+, rated TV-MA and Tony gives it a "D".

Beautiful Disaster is about a college freshman who tries to distance herself from her dark past while resisting her attraction to a bad boy. It's a funny, self-aware and fun date night film that doesn't take itself too seriously. It is worth your time to see. It is streaming on most VOD platforms and is rated R. Tony gives it a "B".

If you'd like your chance to win a VIP Pass for 2 to Screen Chatter's sneak peek at Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, click here and follow the prompts.