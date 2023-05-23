New releases in home entertainment are worth watching this week

Film Critic Tony Toscano says the home entertainment new releases coming out this week are worth watching. He reviews "Servant", "Jesus Revolution" & "Mayans M.C."

In its 4th and final season on Apple TV + is the hit horror/ mystery series "Servant". The series follows a Philadelphia couple who are in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens a door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Tony says in this 4th and final season questions are answered and plots are resolved as the series winds its way to a surprising end. Tony gives it a "B" and it is rated TV-MA.

Now streaming on video on demand and available on DVD & Blu-ray, Kelsey Grammer stars in "Jesus Revolution". Based on the true story, Pastor Chuck Smith opens the doors of his languishing church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history turning one counterculture movement into a revival that changes the world. Tony says "Jesus Revolution" is a throwback to some of those feel-good films of the 60's and 70's. A clash of cultures and a clash of spirituality makes this film a good-hearted watchable comedy with some very touching moments. He gives it an "A" and it is rated TV-MA.

Entering its 4th and final season is the gritty biker drama "Mayans M.C.". In the series, which spun off from "Sons of Anarchy," a tight group of outlaw bikers protect their family and territory along the California / Mexican border. Tony says with everything on the line and coming to a head, the 4th and final season is the series best yet. You can check it out on FX and HULU. Tony gives it an "A" and is rated TV-MA.

