New releases in home entertainment are worth watching this week

Film Critic Tony Toscano reviews "Jesus Revolution", 'Servant" &amp; "Mayans M.C."
Posted at 1:42 PM, May 23, 2023
Film Critic Tony Toscano says the home entertainment new releases coming out this week are worth watching. He reviews "Servant", "Jesus Revolution" & "Mayans M.C."

In its 4th and final season on Apple TV + is the hit horror/ mystery series "Servant". The series follows a Philadelphia couple who are in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens a door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Tony says in this 4th and final season questions are answered and plots are resolved as the series winds its way to a surprising end. Tony gives it a "B" and it is rated TV-MA.

Now streaming on video on demand and available on DVD & Blu-ray, Kelsey Grammer stars in "Jesus Revolution". Based on the true story, Pastor Chuck Smith opens the doors of his languishing church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history turning one counterculture movement into a revival that changes the world. Tony says "Jesus Revolution" is a throwback to some of those feel-good films of the 60's and 70's. A clash of cultures and a clash of spirituality makes this film a good-hearted watchable comedy with some very touching moments. He gives it an "A" and it is rated TV-MA.

Entering its 4th and final season is the gritty biker drama "Mayans M.C.". In the series, which spun off from "Sons of Anarchy," a tight group of outlaw bikers protect their family and territory along the California / Mexican border. Tony says with everything on the line and coming to a head, the 4th and final season is the series best yet. You can check it out on FX and HULU. Tony gives it an "A" and is rated TV-MA.

