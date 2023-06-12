New releases in home entertainment are worth your time this week

Film Critic Tony Toscano joined us with new releases in home entertainment.

First up, "The Lazarus Project" available on TNT. The series is about a top secret organization with the ability to make time go backwards and dedicated to preventing Earth's destruction. "The Lazarus Project" is a well-written and acted series about a team of time travelers skipping back and forth fixing cataclysmic events. Tony says the series is well worth your time, especially if you're a fan of sci-fi. Tony gives it a B and it is not rated.

Next, entering its second season on Freeform and Hulu is the mystery/ thriller "Cruel Summer". The series takes place in the mid 90's over three summers, after a popular teenage girl is abducted and the mystery needs to be solved. Tony says "Cruel Summer" is a top notch mystery series with plenty of unexpected twists and turns and season two is off to a great start as the mystery deepens. "Cruel Summer" gets a B and is rated TV-14.

Lastly, in selected theaters is the drama "Mending the Line". A Marine wounded in Afghanistan is sent to a V.A. facility in Montana where he meets a Vietnam Vet who teaches him how to fly fish as a way of dealing with his emotional and physical trauma. Tony says "Mending the Line" is an emotional and touching film focusing on overcoming the trauma and pain PTSD causes to American soldiers. He gives it an A and it is rated R.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.