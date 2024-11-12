New releases in home entertainment: "Die Alone", "Bad Sisters" and "Lioness"

New and streaming on most VOD platforms is the horror / thriller "Die Alone". In the film, a young man who has suffered an injury in a car wreck bands together with a rugged survivalist in a zombie-like outbreak to find his girlfriend. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Die Alone is a good Zombie horror film with solid performances by its cast. But diehard fans of the genre will find the pacing a bit too slow and the dialogue too dry." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

Entering it's second season on Apple TV+ is the dark comedy "Bad Sisters." The series revolves around the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by their parents' deaths and a promise to always protect one another no matter what. Tony says, "Bad Sisters is a brilliantly written and filmed dark comedy and should not be missed. If you haven't seen it, you can catch up on season one's episodes on Apple TV+ before season 2 begins on the 13th." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

Streaming on Paramount+ is season 2 of the hit military drama "Lioness". Inspired by an actual US military program, a group of CIA operatives attempt to balance their personal and professional lives as they engage the enemy in the agency's war on terror. Tony says, "Lioness offers up an intense and sharp look at what the personal costs are to those that serve on the front lines. This series is worth your attention." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-MA.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.