New releases in home entertainment for the last few days of July

New and streaming on National Geographic and Disney+ is "Shark Fest 2024" with all new footage and updates on shark behavior. With over 26 hours of new footage, viewers will discover even more groundbreaking insights about the ocean's most fearsome predator. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Once again, National Geographic's cameras have captured rare and unbelievable footage and new information about the ocean's most misunderstood residents." He gives it an A and it's not rated.

Streaming on most video on demand services is the crime / thriller "The Girl in the Pool." It stars Freddie Prinze Jr and Monica Potter. A well-to-do family man is forced to struggle through a surprise birthday party moments after hiding the murdered corpse of his mistress. Tony says, "The Girl in the Pool begins as a panicky well-paced thriller with a terrific cast, but quickly degenerates into a frustrating and uneven cat and mouse film." He gives it a C and it's not rated.

Entering its 2nd season on SyFy and Peacock is the science fiction series "The Ark"

In the series, the remaining crew of a spacecraft known as Ark One, must stay on course and survive after experiencing a life altering catastrophic event. Tony says, "The Ark is a thought-provoking, space drama that delivers great cinematography, smart storylines and terrific acting. If you haven't seen it, check out season 1, then catch up to season 2 now on SyFy and Peacock." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-14.

