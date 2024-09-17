New releases in home entertainment for this week's rainy days

Streaming on The Food Network is the cooking series "The Grill Dads." The series takes you on the road with Mark and Ryan, two dads with a love of all things grilled, fried, creative and downright flavorful. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "If you're a backyard chef, this show is for you as they take everyday BBQ and step it up a few notches." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Premiering on Hulu is the comedy / drama series "How to Die Alone," starring Natasha Rothwell. Melissa is a neurotic woman who has never been in love, but after a brush with death she refuses to settle for anything less than the life she wants. Tony says, "How to Die Alone is well-written series teetering between the outrageously funny and the profoundly heartbreaking and everything in between." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-MA.

In theaters now is the action / comedy "The Killer's Game" starring Dave Bautista. A hitman is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorizes a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. Along with Dave Bautista, the film stars Marko Zaror and is directed by J.J. Perry. Tony says, "Although The Killers Game boasts a great cast, the film just falls flat and never reaches its full potential." He gives it a C and it's rated R.

Premiering on line today is the crime / thriller "Strangers" starring Jamie Bamber. In the film a frustrated woman's life takes a dark turn after an encounter with a hitman. Tony says, "Strangers is an exceptional adult crime / thriller with lots of twists and turns and well worth your time to check out." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

See Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.